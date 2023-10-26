Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

5.35: Coolmoyne

Travail D'Orfevre went close over C&D in his final run last season and has claims if he can pick up where he left off. Casa Tall is on a dangerous mark and needs a close look on his first run for Ben Pauling, but the vote goes to Coolmoyne, who was only just caught at Sedgefield on his recent return and is a big player on this drop back in trip.
David Moon

Silk
Coolmoyne17:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: John Kington Tnr: Simon Waugh

Clonmel

2.35: Roccos Inspiration

Not an uncompetitive race although lacking depth. Mount Sinai is the likely market leader having shown ability in two bumpers with the step up in trip likely to suit. This could be the opportunity though for Roccos Inspiration to gain an overdue success after a good run over too short a trip at Thurles last week.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Roccos Inspiration14:35 Clonmel
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Michael G Kennedy

Lingfield

5.20: Richard P Smith

This may well be the right opportunity for Richard P Smith to register his first AW win. He brings creditable AW form along with his three wins on turf and he's been going well in his recent outings. World Without Love may be the chief danger despite her step down in trip, while Divya should also be seriously involved.
Richard Austen

Silk
Richard P Smith17:20 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Ludlow

5.41: Jeudidee

Most of these have possibilities but top of the list is Jeudidee, who drew clear to win a recent Exeter novice very comfortably and is perhaps fortunate to have emerged from that with his previously allotted handicap mark unchanged. Fellow handicap debutant Javert Allen bumped into a useful one when second over C&D in January and is feared most. Habitual runner-up Charles St is a risky option for win purposes but is likely to be on the premises.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Jeudidee17:41 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Wolverhampton

5.30: The Caltonian

There is no shortage of recent form on show and Major Gatsby, Fayasel, Keep Me Stable, Liberty Breeze, Guiteau and Crystal Dawn would all have something to recommend them in a normal handicap of this type. Whether they can deal with the flourishing The Caltonian is a moot point though and Linda Perratt's rapid improver can make it 3-3 on AW since blinkers went on.
Paul Smith

Silk
The Caltonian17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Linda Perratt
Published on 26 October 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 October 2023
icon
