Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Redcar
1.35: Sacred Falls
Blazing Son, Slingsbytoo, Mereside Diva and Hardy Angel have something to recommend them but the two to make most appeal are Isle Of Dreams and Sacred Falls. The selection looked to be suited by the soft ground when winning at Ayr last time and she's such a strong traveller that there could be plenty more in the tank.
Paul Smith
Uttoxeter
3.25: Equinus
All five are feasible winners off their current marks. Equinus was up and down last season but he's a major player off this mark on the best of his form and this second-season hurdler no doubt has more to offer. He returns with this yard bouncing. Bear Ghylls has plenty in his favour if he can get back on track following wind surgery and he's feared most, followed by Art Approval.
Alistair Jones
Fakenham
4.18: Awesome Foursome
The sole runner on the card for Nigel Twiston-Davies, and with confidence in him restored by last month's Perth romp, Awesome Foursome additionally has in all likelihood the least of any to worry about should the worst projections of the forecast rainfall be realised. My Gift To You is likely to prove popular for local connections and is probably next likeliest back down in trip, assuming conditions don't go right against him.
Jeremy Grayson
Newcastle
8.00: Tuscan
On the evening before his new mark is due to take effect, Tuscan holds a good chance of gaining his first win since joining David O'Meara. Slippin Jimmy, who has a solid chance, is second choice ahead of Showtime Mahomes, Streak Lightning and Doctor Khan Junior.
Steve Boow
Dundalk
6.15: Huxley
Having gone down narrowly to a subsequently Group-placed colt in a mile maiden here last time, Huxley now looks well handicapped. The drop to this trip will suit and he can win despite a high draw. House Of Aviz is also drawn high but looks a player. Simplexity seems to be the pick of Ger Lyons' trio.
Tyrone Molloy
