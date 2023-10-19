Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Lady Showcasing (6.00 Newcastle)

Has been largely disappointing but could have a lot more to offer on Tapeta, having gone closest to a first success on that surface at Wolverhampton in May. The drop in trip is another positive.

Harry Wilson

Lady Showcasing 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Doctor Khan Junior (8.00 Newcastle)

Recorded back-to-back successes under Harry Russell in May, over 6f here and over 7f at York. Has had excuses since, but drops in class on his return from a break.

Steffan Edwards

Doctor Khan Junior 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Speed figures

Sacred Falls (1.35 Redcar)

Gained a deserved initial success on soft ground at Ayr this month and may still be ahead of her revised mark.

Dave Edwards

Sacred Falls 13:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Katie Scott

Handicappers' nap

Roaring Ralph (7.30 Newcastle)

Not disgraced over 6f here last time and the form of his Wolverhampton win in July over this extra furlong has been franked since by the placed horses. The Michael Dods-trained gelding can go close here off 1lb higher.

Paul Curtis

Roaring Ralph 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Big Bad Wolf (1.35 Redcar)

Too keen to do himself justice in recent starts, but had hinted at ability on his first couple of outings. Down 4lb and the drop to 6f could be just what he needs.

Tom Gibbings

Big Bad Wolf 13:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Newmarket nap

Englebert (8.00 Newcastle)

This course-and-distance winner is expected to enjoy a return to the north-east for James Ferguson after some decent work on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Engelbert 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: James Ferguson

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

'He will surely go very close with conditions to suit' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Friday

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Friday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months



Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.