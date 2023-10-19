Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Lady Showcasing (6.00 Newcastle)
Has been largely disappointing but could have a lot more to offer on Tapeta, having gone closest to a first success on that surface at Wolverhampton in May. The drop in trip is another positive.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Doctor Khan Junior (8.00 Newcastle)
Recorded back-to-back successes under Harry Russell in May, over 6f here and over 7f at York. Has had excuses since, but drops in class on his return from a break.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Sacred Falls (1.35 Redcar)
Gained a deserved initial success on soft ground at Ayr this month and may still be ahead of her revised mark.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Roaring Ralph (7.30 Newcastle)
Not disgraced over 6f here last time and the form of his Wolverhampton win in July over this extra furlong has been franked since by the placed horses. The Michael Dods-trained gelding can go close here off 1lb higher.
Paul Curtis
Dark horse
Big Bad Wolf (1.35 Redcar)
Too keen to do himself justice in recent starts, but had hinted at ability on his first couple of outings. Down 4lb and the drop to 6f could be just what he needs.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
Englebert (8.00 Newcastle)
This course-and-distance winner is expected to enjoy a return to the north-east for James Ferguson after some decent work on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
'He will surely go very close with conditions to suit' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Friday
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Friday afternoon
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Friday afternoon
- Newcastle Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £50k guaranteed pool on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
