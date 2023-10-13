Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

4.33: Before Midnight

Fergal O'Brien can pull rabbits out of hats with his new recruits and Before Midnight (nap) is well handicapped if his fortunes can be turned around. Scottish raider Lebowski is second choice having defied a similar mark on last season's reappearance while Le Ligerien and Front View are others of interest.

Alistair Jones

Before Midnight 16:33 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Newmarket

3.00: Shouldvebeenaring

Audience (second choice) may face competition for the lead from Matilda Picotte and Pogo but he otherwise has respectable claims, having produced mainly sound performances in major 7f events this term. However, this appears likely to set up perfectly for Shouldvebeenaring (nap), who has the added bonuses of being in top form and back at the scene of his last win.

Steve Boow

Shouldvebeenaring 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

York

5.35: Kalganov

A busy spell will probably catch up with Kalganov (nap) at some stage but he has been going great guns of late and there was no sign of him flagging at Ayr ten days ago. The main danger can come from another reviver Eldrickjones, who should handle softening ground without necessarily improving for it. A number of others come into the reckoning, including Yaaser, back in good form and well treated on his best efforts, and Riot.

Emily Weber

Kalganov 17:35 York View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: David O'Meara

Newcastle

8.30: Elzaal

This looks a competitive race despite the relatively small field. Aconcagua Mountain flopped at Hamilton last time but his Ayr win was hugely impressive and he features highly on the shortlist. Nautical Dream still has potential and blinkers could help unlock it but Elzaal (nap) has been given a real chance by the handicapper on AW and he should get a strong enough pace to aim at. He can further enhance his excellent record over C&D.

Paul Smith

Elzaal 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Dundalk

5.15: Harry The Rogue

This looks like a good opportunity for Harry The Rogue (nap) who may have found very testing ground against him last time out and had some smart form prior to that run. Wackerjack may represent a bit of each-way value after his promising barrier trial over course and distance. The reserve State's Evidence is closely matched with the selection on form and is worth considering if he gets a run.

Phill Anderson

Harry The Rogue 17:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Andrew Slattery

