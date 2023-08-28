Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bellewstown

6.45: Hot Whispers

It may have taken Hot Whispers an eternity to win a race but she was well on top at the Curragh and there's no reason to believe that flattered her. With Sean Bowen taking off 7lb, she's handicapped to follow up. Course maiden winner Mythical Phoenix should pay his way in handicaps.

Alistair Jones

Hot Whispers 18:45 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (7lb) Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Musselburgh

6.30: Aconcagua Mountain

Last year's winner Canaria Prince has yet to score in 2023 but must enter calculations off a reduced mark here, while in-form pair Sixcor and Mrs Bagerran can also have a say. However, Aconcagua Mountain looks primed for a bold showing on the back of his good recent Beverley third and he gets the vote.

Peter Entwistle

Aconcagua Mountain 18:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Newbury

3.40: Classic

The step back up to 1m could be just what Classic needs following his staying-on fourth over 7f here ten days ago, when denied a clear run. Monte Linas can be forgiven his last-time-out blip at Sandown on account of the testing ground, and prior to that he'd looked a 3yo to follow when winning at York. Metabolt was unlucky at Windsor and is next on the list, while Sea Eagle is unexposed and could have more to offer.

Ben Hutton

Classic 15:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Ripon

4.00: Origintrail

Abate has won three from the front this season and may be able to grab the rail from stall 8, with Impeller, who was dropped in here last time, drawn wider out. Seven-time course winner Mark's Choice should do better in this bid to follow up last year's win, but Origintrail has slid to a handy mark, having missed the best part of a year, and looks the one to be on after coming back to form here three weeks ago.

Graham Wheldon

Origintrail 16:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ben Haslam

Worcester

7.55: Best Mate Dave

Judge Earle (second choice) is clearly a better chaser than hurdler but has to be respected off this mark, while Blue Sans is unlikely to be far away in his hat-trick bid. However, Best Mate Dave probably has more to offer after his successful handicap debut. Aki Bomaye is the dark horse.

Alistair Jones

Best Mate Dave 19:55 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: D J Jeffreys

