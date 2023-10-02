Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Bath

5.38: Showy

Unexposed filly Showy is taken to build on her solid C&D effort and go one better. Ultra-consistent Miss Dolly Rocker is second choice, ahead of Jack Sparowe who is open to further progress. Mambo Beat would command respect if the ground remains on the soft side, while Swing To The Stars has clear possibilities granted a strongly run race.

Steve Boow

Fairyhouse

4.20: Ragin Cajun

The ground is probably a negative for hat-trick seeker Hand Over Fist, while chances can be given to horses coming here in a bit of form such as Robindevidastar, Atacanter and Good World. Emily In Paris can go close off this mark, but preference is for Ragin Cajun who will be hard to stop if coming here in the same form as at Listowel two weeks ago.

Justin O'Hanlon

Hamilton

4.10: Botanical

Judged on his strong novice form, Botanical still looks nicely treated off 87 and is well worth another chance. Ascot didn't pan out favourably and he now returns to the scene of his July success. Mr Professor, who holds good claims under a penalty, is feared most ahead of Cockalorum who ties in with that rival on August course running.

Steve Boow

Newcastle

5.30: Spirit Of Ash

There's little to choose between Prince Achille and Oscar Doodle on recent C&D running and both should go well again, while the lightly raced Elshaameq enters the equation having not been beaten far here last time despite pulling hard and hanging right. The vote, though, goes to Spirit Of Ash, who's a very short price to fluff the start but who's well up to improving her C&D record to 3-4 off this mark.

Graham Wheldon

Newton Abbot

3.45: Fantastikas

He lost his way last season and has not been seen since a heavy defeat over the big Aintree fences in April but Fantastikas, a very useful novice chaser in 2021-22, will appreciate today's ease in grade and can exploit some significant help from the handicapper. Jet Plane is not one to rely upon heavily but will be a tough nut to crack if in the same form as last time. Tommie Beau and Investment Manager can also feature.

Chris Wilson

