The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Newcastle on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Classic Times (3.40 Hamilton)

The most unexposed runner in the field having had just four runs, Classic Times takes a slight rise in grade after winning easily on her handicap debut two weeks ago. She pressed the pacesetter before taking the lead going easily three furlongs from home, and she kicked clear to score by five and a half lengths. She's been hiked up 11lb in the weights, but looked to have plenty in hand at Sandown and has conditions to suit again.

Elshaameq (5.30 Newcastle)

His two best efforts have come over course and distance, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty last October and staying on well for fourth despite being very keen and making his challenge on the unfavoured part of the track last month. David Nolan, who was on board for that career-best effort last October, is back in the saddle and on that effort, as well as bits and pieces of form since, I still think a mark of 66 could underestimate him. He drops into Class 6 company for the first time and can record a belated first success for Kevin Frost.

Lunacy (5.45 Hamilton)

Lunacy has shown a liking for this course and on the strength of his win here over a furlong less last time, a 6lb penalty might not stop him going in again. He was having his first go at around this trip when landing a soft-ground 1m3f handicap at Hamilton in July, making all and just hanging on. However, after a couple of starts over shorter and one over further, Lunacy bounced back to form over the same course and distance last time. This time he was held up and travelled superbly well into the contest before storming clear to win by five and a half lengths. He's back against older horses this time, but drops back into Class 6 company and will be hard to beat if in the same form.

