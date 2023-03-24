Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

7.00 Dundalk:

Despite a high draw ARTEMIS JONES is taken to build on a promising debut here last month when she looked to be crying out for this longer trip, the form of which has been franked by the runner-up. Heartrate edges it on form but could struggle to see out this trip, so greater threats could come from the once-raced Sea Chariot and the nicely bred newcomer Highland Rahy.

Alan Hewison

Artemis Jones 19:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard

Hereford

3.50 Hereford:

Supasunrise is still quite lightly raced over fences and could be a tough nut to crack if the first-time cheekpieces have a positive effect but FAMILY POT has been in very good form in recent weeks and is taken to complete a course hat-trick. Arcade Attraction bounced back to form with a win in new headgear last month and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Family Pot 15:50 Hereford View Racecard

Musselburgh

3.30 Musselburgh:

Having made great strides and impressed in her races since switched to handicap level, IVETWIGGEDIT could well extend her winning sequence. Russian Virtue, another contender who looks open to further progress, is feared most ahead of the interesting Scots Poet and last year's winner The Navigator.

Steve Boow

Ivetwiggedit 15:30 Musselburgh View Racecard

Newbury

3.10 Newbury:

Knowsley Road looks a big player returned to a galloping track for his handicap debut but nor is fellow novice KILBEG KING short of potential. His only blip this season came here in the Challow and he's on a tempting mark. Loup De Maulde won with such authority at Warwick that he too commands serious consideration.

Alistair Jones

Kilbeg King 15:10 Newbury View Racecard

Newcastle

8.15 Newcastle:

Fiercely competitive for the grade and a host of these have enjoyed fine winters. One Hart (second choice) ran very well at Wolverhampton last week and this stiffer test at the trip should suit but ELZAAL keeps on winning and his style of racing is making it difficult for the handicapper to keep up. Dangers abound, with Enraged, Primo's Comet, Kraken Power and Marwari all greatly respected.

Paul Smith

Elzaal 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.