TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

7.00 Dundalk: Artemis Jones

Despite a high draw ARTEMIS JONES is taken to build on a promising debut here last month when she looked to be crying out for this longer trip, the form of which has been franked by the runner-up. Heartrate edges it on form but could struggle to see out this trip, so greater threats could come from the once-raced Sea Chariot and the nicely bred newcomer Highland Rahy.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Artemis Jones19:00 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb)Tnr: J P Murtagh

Hereford

3.50 Hereford: Family Pot

Supasunrise is still quite lightly raced over fences and could be a tough nut to crack if the first-time cheekpieces have a positive effect but FAMILY POT has been in very good form in recent weeks and is taken to complete a course hat-trick. Arcade Attraction bounced back to form with a win in new headgear last month and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Family Pot15:50 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Houlihan (-lb)Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Musselburgh

3.30 Musselburgh: Ivetwiggedit

Having made great strides and impressed in her races since switched to handicap level, IVETWIGGEDIT could well extend her winning sequence. Russian Virtue, another contender who looks open to further progress, is feared most ahead of the interesting Scots Poet and last year's winner The Navigator.
Steve Boow

Silk
Ivetwiggedit15:30 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (10lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Newbury

3.10 Newbury: Kilbeg King

Knowsley Road looks a big player returned to a galloping track for his handicap debut but nor is fellow novice KILBEG KING short of potential. His only blip this season came here in the Challow and he's on a tempting mark. Loup De Maulde won with such authority at Warwick that he too commands serious consideration.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Kilbeg King15:10 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Newcastle

8.15 Newcastle: Elzaal

Fiercely competitive for the grade and a host of these have enjoyed fine winters. One Hart (second choice) ran very well at Wolverhampton last week and this stiffer test at the trip should suit but ELZAAL keeps on winning and his style of racing is making it difficult for the handicapper to keep up. Dangers abound, with Enraged, Primo's Comet, Kraken Power and Marwari all greatly respected.
Paul Smith

Silk
Elzaal20:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

Published on 24 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 24 March 2023
icon
