Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Ayr

3.35: Aleezdancer

It is a measure of Orazio's reputation that he has been the ante-post favourite for this race despite defeats in top sprint handicaps the last twice. The ground should be fine for him today and he can run well, while the usual suspects Mr Wagyu (second choice), Summerghand, Albasheer and Bielsa can all feature. If \bRohaan\p is to revive it's likely to be over this trip in a well-run race but this may well be the day for Aleezdancer (nap) to strut his stuff. Drawn on the wrong side in the Stewards' Cup, he will relish the recent rain and his trainer, who has won this race five times, has done well to get him here just 2lb higher than for his emphatic Doncaster win in the spring. Probe and Paws For Thought can go well of those at bigger odds.

Paul Smith

Aleezdancer 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Catterick

3.30: Cool Run

Judged on breeding, there should still be progress to come from Cool Run (nap), who looks a good proposition off her opening mark. Newport Bay, another interesting handicap debutante, is second choice ahead of Vice Captain and Keldeo.

Steve Boow

Cool Run 15:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Curragh

3.40: Cherry Blossom

The extra furlong should not be a problem for the Lowther Stakes runner-up Cherry Blossom (nap), potentially a cut above these rivals. Guildenstern is a smart recruit for Donnacha O'Brien whose more experienced runner Do It With Style also comes into the reckoning, along with the Ger Lyons selected My Mate Alfie.

Alan Sweetman

Cherry Blossom 15:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: A P O'Brien

Listowel

5.05: Goodnightngodbless

Definiteadare returned to form from out of the blue at Killarney but he could still be well treated and makes the shortlist along with King Ferdinand and Lake Chad. The first choice is Goodnightngodbless (nap) who ran well in this 12 months ago and can usually be relied upon to give a good account of herself.

Alistair Jones

Goodnightngodbless 17:05 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb) Tnr: J Motherway

Newbury

2.40: Balance Play

Mustazeed (second choice) has already won two C&D handicaps this season, one of them on soft ground, and looks the most potent option among the older horses. However, there's potential among the three 3yos. Le Mans is the least exposed and Totnes is on a hat-trick, whereas Balance Play (nap) failed to fire at the York Ebor meeting but Ralph Beckett's charge was favourite that day following two authoritative wins, one at Glorious Goodwood, and it's possible that the fast ground at York was against him.

Richard Austen

Balance Play 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket

4.00: Sheishybrid

Three Irish challengers help to make this a strong race and preference is for one of those in Sheishybrid (nap), who has proved herself a thorough stayer and shaped well in defeat at the hands of Extensio last time out. Last Ammo completes the persuasive Irish hand, while the 3yos Grand Providence (second choice) and Campaign Trail may prove best of the British.

Richard Austen

Sheishybrid 16:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Noel Meade

Wolverhampton

7.00: Regal Fanfare

Sir Michael Stoute's low-mileage 3yo Regal Fanfare (nap) was denied a clear run in the closing stages when a keeping-on fourth at Newmarket last month and, with good 5lb claimer Christian Howarth enlisted, she can open her account here. Puntarelle returned to form with a good C&D run in first-time cheekpieces three weeks ago and remains on a good mark. Sail On Silverbird and last year's winner Aviary might also feature.

Chris Wilson

Regal Fanfare 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

York

4.55: Cinnodin

The hat-trick seeking Solution takes on better company in his hat-trick bid back on turf, but it would be a surprise if there weren't more to come from him. Zimmerman is another to consider with conditions likely to be in his favour, but the vote goes to the consistent Cinnodin (nap) who should also have conditions to suit, while a truer gallop than last time would enhance his prospects even more. Further Measure is closely matched with him on Newbury form from July and looks best of the rest.

David Bellingham

Cinnodin 16:55 York View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Richard Hughes

