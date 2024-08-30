- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ffos Las
4.10: Three Dons
It's been a common theme on the card to trust those with heavy-ground form and THREE DONS relished the conditions here last week. He can defy the extra weight and win his sixth race in eight starts. Sonnet Star could be edging back to form and she's second choice followed by Surrey Charm who won first time back last season.
Alistair Jones
Salisbury
4.20: King Of Speed
Some of the runners, including the otherwise respected Airshow, have something to prove over this trip. KING OF SPEED has no such question mark and he looks a particularly solid contender on 2024 form. One Step Beyond (second choice) has clear possibilities back down in grade, while Sea Of Charm should be thereabouts again.
Steve Boow
Thirsk
3.15: Trilby
Although Makanah has a chance having got off the mark for the season at Redcar last time, this can go to TRILBY who is having a fine season and showed last time that he acts on faster ground.
Colin Russell
Sandown
4.35: Adelabella
Bidding for a hat-trick, ADELABELLA has a solid chance to win again. Ardbraccan gave her most to do at Newmarket 13 days ago but the much less exposed Tronido is feared most on her first go at 1m. Unreal Connection can also get seriously involved.
Richard Austen
Wexford
5.05: The Striker Dylan
The hat-trick seeker Cruisin Susan is a mare on a roll and will have plenty of supporters but THE STRIKER DYLAN has done little wrong the last twice and stepping up in trip should suit. Rampere West is an interesting handicap debutant for a shrewd yard.
Mark Nunan
Fontwell
4.25: Belgarum
This can go to BELGARUM, who won very stylishly here in June and was not discredited when fourth in a competitive race at Newton Abbot a fortnight later. Barrakhov is also in good form and can pose a threat if he copes with today's drop back in trip, while Prime Pretender returns to racing under rules on a very tempting mark and Smurfette could still have a bigger run in her.
Chris Wilson
Down Royal
4.05: Teriferma
Fresh off the back of a Galway Hurdle victory with Nurburgring, the Brosnans could have another exciting horse on their hands as last week's Killarney maiden hurdle winner TERIFERMA is turned out quickly after his impressive victory. Butter Fingers is the main danger while Inspire Hope is another who should run well although JJ Slevin has opted to ride the selection instead.
Adrian Wall
Southwell
6.33: Doralee
Most of these have their limitations established now and handicap debutante DORALEE is a notable exception. Her latest second at Ripon offers hope she's been let into handicaps lightly and she can prove too strong for Jack Of Clubs, Spanish Angel and Howzak.
Paul Smith
