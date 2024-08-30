Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ffos Las

4.10: Three Dons

It's been a common theme on the card to trust those with heavy-ground form and THREE DONS relished the conditions here last week. He can defy the extra weight and win his sixth race in eight starts. Sonnet Star could be edging back to form and she's second choice followed by Surrey Charm who won first time back last season.

Alistair Jones

Three Dons 16:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Molly Gunn (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

Salisbury

4.20: King Of Speed

Some of the runners, including the otherwise respected Airshow, have something to prove over this trip. KING OF SPEED has no such question mark and he looks a particularly solid contender on 2024 form. One Step Beyond (second choice) has clear possibilities back down in grade, while Sea Of Charm should be thereabouts again.

Steve Boow

King Of Speed 16:20 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Miss Ella Fryer (7lb) Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Thirsk

3.15: Trilby

Although Makanah has a chance having got off the mark for the season at Redcar last time, this can go to TRILBY who is having a fine season and showed last time that he acts on faster ground.

Colin Russell

Trilby 15:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Sam England

Sandown

4.35: Adelabella

Bidding for a hat-trick, ADELABELLA has a solid chance to win again. Ardbraccan gave her most to do at Newmarket 13 days ago but the much less exposed Tronido is feared most on her first go at 1m. Unreal Connection can also get seriously involved.

Richard Austen

Adelabella 16:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Michael Wigham

Wexford

5.05: The Striker Dylan

The hat-trick seeker Cruisin Susan is a mare on a roll and will have plenty of supporters but THE STRIKER DYLAN has done little wrong the last twice and stepping up in trip should suit. Rampere West is an interesting handicap debutant for a shrewd yard.

Mark Nunan

The Striker Dylan 17:05 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Richard Deegan Tnr: Liam P Cusack

Fontwell

4.25: Belgarum

This can go to BELGARUM, who won very stylishly here in June and was not discredited when fourth in a competitive race at Newton Abbot a fortnight later. Barrakhov is also in good form and can pose a threat if he copes with today's drop back in trip, while Prime Pretender returns to racing under rules on a very tempting mark and Smurfette could still have a bigger run in her.

Chris Wilson

Belgarum 16:25 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (3lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Down Royal

4.05: Teriferma

Fresh off the back of a Galway Hurdle victory with Nurburgring, the Brosnans could have another exciting horse on their hands as last week's Killarney maiden hurdle winner TERIFERMA is turned out quickly after his impressive victory. Butter Fingers is the main danger while Inspire Hope is another who should run well although JJ Slevin has opted to ride the selection instead.

Adrian Wall

Teriferma 16:05 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Southwell

6.33: Doralee

Most of these have their limitations established now and handicap debutante DORALEE is a notable exception. Her latest second at Ripon offers hope she's been let into handicaps lightly and she can prove too strong for Jack Of Clubs, Spanish Angel and Howzak.

Paul Smith

Doralee 18:33 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Read these next:

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Thirsk

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.