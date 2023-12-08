Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's three meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

5.30: The Old Nine

The standard is set by The Old Nine who chased home a nice prospect over course and distance last time out and he gives the impression there is still more to come. Blue Soul and Raknah can battle it out for minor honours and it's worth keeping an eye on Nerano and Mcvay who both shaped with promise in barrier trials.

Phill Anderson

The Old Nine 17:30 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Harnett (5lb) Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newcastle

5.15: Charencey

Power Of Darkness is much respected on this rare appearance down at Class 5 level, while it wouldn't be a surprise to see last month's C&D winner Star Zinc make an impact back here. Jahidin, another C&D winner, is worth a second look as is Magical Max following his close second here last time, but there may still be more to come from the progressive Charencey after getting off the mark over 6f here last time. The return to this trip shouldn't be an issue.

David Bellingham

Charencey 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Ian Williams

Sandown

1.50: Southoftheborder

All of these are useful prospects. Top of the list is 3m point winner Southoftheborder, who maintained his unbeaten record in cosy fashion over 2m here on his hurdle debut, and he's open to further improvement now up in trip. The Paul Nicholls-trained Exeter winner Insurrection is second choice ahead of Personal Ambition.

Ben Hutton

Southoftheborder 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

