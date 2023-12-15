Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

1.05: Sageburg County

​The switch to fences has prompted improvement from SAGEBURG COUNTY (nap), who is two from three in this sphere, and he can win again. Imac Wood is another who has done very well over fences this season and he can be the chief danger. Maclaine is next on the list, while Sporting Mike is another possible improver on his second chase start.

Ben Hutton

Sageburg County 13:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Cheltenham

3.35: White Rhino

Having improved every time in his nine-race career and taken second of 20 in a 2m5f handicap here on his latest start, looking sure to stay further, WHITE RHINO (nap) has a great deal going for him. Most of the others require plenty of enthusiasm as well, mind, with Tiger Jet feared most given his step back up in trip. The unexposed dark horse Hermino AA is next on the list, ahead of Gyenyame, last year's winner Captain Morgs and Paricolor.

Richard Austen

White Rhino 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Bangor

12.55: Horacio Apple's

This is quite a significant drop in grade for HORACIO APPLE'S (nap), who was right in the thick of things for a long way on heavy ground at Wetherby last month and is now below the mark from which he won over hurdles here in February. Fakir seemed to have turned a corner when second at Sedgefied in October but he has become unreliable and a bigger threat to the selection may come from Henry Gray, who did not run badly on his seasonal/chase debut.

Chris Wilson

Horacio Apple's 12:55 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dundalk

5.15: Sweet Delta Dawn

It's hard to get away from SWEET DELTA DAWN (nap) who only found a subsequent Listed winner too good on debut and there's every chance she'll take to the all-weather. Clarita should be firmly in the mix after her recent narrow defeat at this venue and she has an experience edge over the remainder. Step It Out is another that finished runner-up here last time and will be involved if she comes on for that run.

Phill Anderson

Sweet Delta Dawn 17:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Southwell

5.30: Blue Storm

Call Glory should make another bold bid back at 5f, while Kitty Bennet and Reprised aren't fully exposed and can go well. Cotai Vision finished in front of BLUE STORM (nap) at Wolverhampton last month but there was significant promise from the selection on his first run for Gemma Tutty and he could leave that form well behind him this afternoon.

Paul Smith

Blue Storm 17:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gemma Tutty

