Musselburgh Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

With competitive handicaps making up five of the six Placepot races at Musselburgh, it will not be easy to crack but Charlie Johnston's horses usually run well at a track that favours front-runners and he supplies the two bankers with Anthropologist in the two-year-old novice (4.15) and Individualism in the mile handicap (5.45).

The other races look much more complicated but Whisky McGonagall looks sure to go well in the opening 5f handicap (3.45) after his recent Newcastle win. Son Of Sampers , who might improve for the application of a hood, is the other one to include.

Jim Goldie's Baez was a prolific winner last season and she might still have some wiggle room from her current mark. She is of interest in the 1m4½f handicap (5.15) but she has been off the track since September, so the in-form Destinado at the bottom of the weights goes in too.

Another Goldie-trained horse Alpine Sierra might be hard to peg back from a good draw in stall two in the Class 5 mile handicap (4.45). He made a successful reappearance from a similar mark last season but this is a tricky race and it's worth including the unexposed Hougoumont , who could improve for the step up to a mile.

In the final leg (6.15), course winners Lion Tower and Gincident look to have a lot going for them as both come here fit from the all-weather.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

3.45

8 Whisky McGonagall

10 Son Of Sampers

4.15

2 Anthropologist

4.45

4 Alpine Sierra

14 Hougoumont

5.15

11 Baez

14 Destinado

5.45

7 Individualism

6.15

9 Lion Tower

12 Gincident

2x1x2x2x1x2=16 lines

