Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

There are plenty with promise in Musselburgh's opener (11.55), but Irish raider Ottizzini has the best form by some way at the weights and will find this a lot easier than Grade 3 company last time. She looks banker material for Placepot punters.

The next is a trappy, low-grade juvenile hurdle (12.25) with Cofficionado's RPR of 72 the best of the three who have run.

I'll go with the two who haven't as Three Yorkshiremen has the best Flat form and Leap Year Lad represents Kevin Ryan, who has not had a jumps runner since April 2022, but has a 33 per cent strike-rate in this sphere since 2016 (12-36).

I wouldn't rule any out of the third (1.00), so Garde Des Champs and Neigh Botha are my two stabs at it, while in the next (1.35) Autumn Return looks the clear pick on recent form, and is joined by Never No Trouble , who is usually thereabouts.

The fifth (2.10) is one of the more competitive heats on the card. Ip Up is the one with the recent form and is 2lb well in under his penalty for a runaway win at Fakenham nine days ago, but I'll add Lihyan , who I thought shaped really well after a break last time. He has become dangerously well handicapped.

Course specialist Magna Sam , who is 3-3 at Musselburgh and Half Shot , another with good form at the track, are my two for the lucky last (2.45).

Musselburgh Placepot perm

11.55

3 Ottizzini

12.25

3 Leap Year Lad

5 Three Yorkshiremen

1.00

1 Garde Des Champs

5 Neigh Botha

1.35

1 Autumn Return

5 Never No Trouble

2.10

1 Ip Up

7 Lihyan

2.45

1 Magna Sam

3 Half Shot

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

