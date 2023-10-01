Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Botanical (4.10 Hamilton)

Better than the result last time and the return to slower ground at Hamilton can see him get back to winning ways for trainer Roger Varian.
Mark Brown

Silk
Botanical16:10 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Royal Prospect (8.30 Newcastle)

This course-and-distance winner has slipped to a career-low mark despite having shaped better than the bare form in recent runs. Not disgraced when favourite for a deeper race over track and trip last time, and can make a winning start for new trainer Susan Corbett with Cam Hardie on board.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Royal Prospect20:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Susan Corbett

The Punt nap

Elshaameq (5.30 Newcastle)

Two best efforts have come over course and distance, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty last October and staying on well for fourth despite making his challenge on the unfavoured part of the track last month. The Kevin Frost-trained four-year-old drops into Class 6 company for the first time and can take advantage of an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Elshaameq17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Kevin Frost

Newmarket nap

Vaguely Royal (6.00 Newcastle)

John and Thady Gosden's progressive type is fancied to shine on the all-weather after some decent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Vaguely Royal18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Tropical Air (7.00 Newcastle)

Improving fast, and the combination of a penalty and top weight may not be enough to halt his progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Tropical Air19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Best Mate Dave (4.15 Newton Abbot)

Went down by just a neck when last seen at Worcester in August. The winner of that race has won subsequently and the step up in trip should suit.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Best Mate Dave16:15 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: D J Jeffreys

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday 

Read more . . .

'He has an outstanding chance' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 9-2 winner 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Newcastle on Monday afternoon 

Published on 1 October 2023Last updated 18:27, 1 October 2023
icon
