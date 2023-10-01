Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Botanical (4.10 Hamilton)

Better than the result last time and the return to slower ground at Hamilton can see him get back to winning ways for trainer Roger Varian.

Mark Brown

Botanical 16:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Royal Prospect (8.30 Newcastle)

This course-and-distance winner has slipped to a career-low mark despite having shaped better than the bare form in recent runs. Not disgraced when favourite for a deeper race over track and trip last time, and can make a winning start for new trainer Susan Corbett with Cam Hardie on board.

Paul Curtis

Royal Prospect 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Susan Corbett

The Punt nap

Elshaameq (5.30 Newcastle)

Two best efforts have come over course and distance, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty last October and staying on well for fourth despite making his challenge on the unfavoured part of the track last month. The Kevin Frost-trained four-year-old drops into Class 6 company for the first time and can take advantage of an unchanged mark.

Harry Wilson

Elshaameq 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Kevin Frost

Newmarket nap

Vaguely Royal (6.00 Newcastle)

John and Thady Gosden's progressive type is fancied to shine on the all-weather after some decent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.

David Milnes

Vaguely Royal 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Tropical Air (7.00 Newcastle)

Improving fast, and the combination of a penalty and top weight may not be enough to halt his progress.

Dave Edwards

Tropical Air 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Best Mate Dave (4.15 Newton Abbot)

Went down by just a neck when last seen at Worcester in August. The winner of that race has won subsequently and the step up in trip should suit.

Rob Sutton

Best Mate Dave 16:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: D J Jeffreys

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday

