Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

Dream Pirate (5.05 Yarmouth)

Has won both starts since the blinkers went on, following up a September course-and-distance win in good style at Bath a fortnight ago. Still looks nicely treated on the pick of his novice form and can complete the hat-trick under Marco Ghiani.

Paul Curtis

Dream Pirate 17:05 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: T J Kent

The Punt nap

Pianoforte (2.45 Windsor)

Ran a solid race in a valuable contest at the Curragh last time and Andrew Balding looks to have found a good opportunity for his juvenile to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.

Charlie Huggins

Pianoforte 14:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Tribal Hunter (3.45 Windsor)

Winner on soft ground as a juvenile and caught the eye on his belated reappearance. Can strike on this trip down south for Richard Fahey.

Mark Brown

Tribal Hunter 15:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Speed figures

Kingswood Flyer (2.15 Windsor)

Has finished runner-up either side of a Newbury success and this consistent colt is well clear on the speed figures.

Dave Edwards

Kingswood Flyer 14:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Mukaafah (2.25 Yarmouth)

Has shown promise in his work on the Al Bahathri for some time for Kevin Philippart de Foy and is fancied to strike first time out for Shadwell.

David Milnes

Mukaafah 14:25 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Buccabay (7.30 Kempton)

Got a deserved victory when scoring at Bath last month. Up 5lb for that success but can go well again at a track where he has run well in the past.

Rob Sutton

Buccabay 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

