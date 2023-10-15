Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Dream Pirate (5.05 Yarmouth)
Has won both starts since the blinkers went on, following up a September course-and-distance win in good style at Bath a fortnight ago. Still looks nicely treated on the pick of his novice form and can complete the hat-trick under Marco Ghiani.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Pianoforte (2.45 Windsor)
Ran a solid race in a valuable contest at the Curragh last time and Andrew Balding looks to have found a good opportunity for his juvenile to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Tribal Hunter (3.45 Windsor)
Winner on soft ground as a juvenile and caught the eye on his belated reappearance. Can strike on this trip down south for Richard Fahey.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Kingswood Flyer (2.15 Windsor)
Has finished runner-up either side of a Newbury success and this consistent colt is well clear on the speed figures.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Mukaafah (2.25 Yarmouth)
Has shown promise in his work on the Al Bahathri for some time for Kevin Philippart de Foy and is fancied to strike first time out for Shadwell.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Buccabay (7.30 Kempton)
Got a deserved victory when scoring at Bath last month. Up 5lb for that success but can go well again at a track where he has run well in the past.
Rob Sutton
