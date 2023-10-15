The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Gunfighter (2.15 Windsor)

Has some eyecatching novice form and can make an instant impact in handicap company on her nursery debut. Hugo Palmer's son of Siyouni was third behind the 98-rated Sketch on his debut at Newbury in July and the winner has gone on to contest the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes so is clearly a smart juvenile. Gunfighter was then fifth at Salisbury behind Dragon Leader, who went on to land a valuable 22-runner sales race at York's Ebor meeting. Gunfighter built on that promising form to get off the mark at Newcastle last time and although he has to give weight all round back on turf, he should have the class to make a successful handicap debut.

Pianoforte (2.45 Windsor)

Pianoforte was beaten a neck by Gunfighter in that 11-runner Newcastle novice event and ran a respectable race to finish eighth of 23 when sent off a 40-1 chance for the Goffs Million at the Curragh. Andrew Balding has found a more reasonable assignment for his gelded son of Land Force to potentially get off the mark at the fourth attempt. The form of Pianoforte's debut fifth behind Persica at Salisbury has worked out well with the winner, second and fourth all scoring since. Pianoforte weakened in the final furlong at the Curragh, so the drop back to 6f should suit.

Doha (3.15 Windsor)

Beaten when sent off odds-on to get off the mark at the second attempt last time, although that fourth-placed effort at Leicester may not have been as disappointing as it first appeared. The second, Safety Catch, comfortably landed a Pontefract maiden on her next start and the runner-up in Doha's racecourse debut, Venus Rosewater, also won a ten-runner novice on her next start. Doha was beaten only a head by Venus Rosewater in that Kempton contest, which suggests that she is good enough to land a maiden.

