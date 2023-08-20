Lingfield Placepot tips: Richard Birch sets sights on the £50,000 guarantee

Those tempted by a £50,000 guarantee on offer for the Lingfield Placepot will have to negotiate a very tricky first leg (5.10), the only race staged on the all-weather track.

Course winners Waterloo Sunset and Royal Athena are the suggestions, but the market will offer valuable clues about how some of the less exposed three-year-olds are expected to fare.

Faustus and Recon Mission stand out in leg two (5.45), with Topo Chico rated banker material in leg three (6.20).

The daughter of Havana Grey looked one step ahead of the handicapper at 6f when making a winning start for Dave Loughnane at Windsor last Sunday and will appreciate the fast ground.

Cajetan , who holds a Group 1 entry in Newmarket’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes next month, should prove hard to beat in leg four (6.50).

Essme , better than her last two efforts suggest, and Blue Curacao should be included in leg five (7.20), while last-time-out runner-up Sparked holds reasonable claims in leg six (7.50).

Veteran speedster Boom The Groom will prove a danger if putting his best foot forward under Neil Callan.

Lingfield Placepot perm

5.10

4 Waterloo Sunset

11 Royal Athena

5.45

1 Faustus

3 Recon Mission

6.20

2 Topo Chico

6.50

2 Cajetan

7.20

2 Essme

6 Blue Curacao

7.50

5 Boom The Groom

7 Sparked

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

