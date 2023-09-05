Kempton Placepot tips: Maddy Playle has a 16-line perm for the guaranteed £50,000 pool

A rather lowly 6f nursery (6.00) is the first leg of the £50,000 guaranteed Placepot at Kempton, but it's trappy, so let's try to get through it with two. The only winner in the field, Pinpoint , is the chief selection, but let's hope cheekpieces can extract improvement from the deputy Big Brown Bear .

Ralph Beckett's juveniles are flying and his two well-bred newcomers, Where I Wanna Be and You Got To Me , are picked to prevail over the more experienced types such as Poutchek in the mile fillies' maiden (6.30).

No Surrender confirmed the promise of his debut third at Chelmsford by winning at Leicester and he looks banker material in the mile novice (7.00), while last-time-out winners Vinaka and Evening Story are taken to overcome wide draws in a tricky mile fillies' handicap (7.30).

It's tough to see recent Newbury winner Unlimited out of the first two in the 1m3f handicap (8.00) as his trainer William Haggas often excels with three-year-old handicappers at this time of year.

The market principals in the competitive 7f handicap (8.30) are taken on with in-form runners Zero Carbon and Soar Above , and hopefully we can kick out either Aphelios or Mitrosonfire.

Kempton Placepot perm

6.00

3 Big Brown Bear

7 Pinpoint

6.30

7 Where I Wanna Be

8 You Got To Me

7.00

2 No Surrender

7.30

4 Vinaka

6 Evening Story

8.00

3 Unlimited

8.30

3 Zero Carbon

4 Soar Above

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.