Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £50,000 guarantee at Kempton, so let’s play the Placepot there.

Division one of the mile novice (6.00) looks straightforward provided there are eight runners as Calvert and Alnoory have shown a good level of form. It’s worth putting both in the perm.

The second division can go to Sayedaty Sadaty , who was beaten only three and a half lengths in the Chesham at Royal Ascot and can be forgiven his mishap at Windsor last time.

The mile handicap (7.00) is more open. James Doyle is an eyecatching booking for King Of Ithaca , who ran well over course and distance last time. He goes in alongside Valkyrian .

It’s difficult to get away from Irregular Warfare in the 7f novice (7.30) and he is a banker, but coverage will be needed in the following 1m4f fillies’ handicap (8.00) because only two places are available. Compliant and Pure Gold are course winners who both look fairly handicapped.

Maso Bastie makes the most appeal in the 1m3f handicap (8.30) now he is fitted with a first-time visor, but Band Of Steel could also run well.

Kempton Placepot perm

6.00

1 Alnoory

2 Calvert

6.30

4 Sayedaty Sadaty

7.00

1 Valkyrian

12 King Of Ithaca

7.30

1 Irregular Warfare

8.00

1 Compliant

5 Pure Gold

8.30

1 Maso Bastie

4 Band Of Steel

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

