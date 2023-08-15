Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton so the bet is appealing there.

The 7f fillies’ novice (6.30) is a difficult starter and a couple of selections are needed. Poutchek showed promise on her debut at Newmarket and goes in alongside Ahlain.

The following 7f fillies’ novice (7.00) is another tough one. Ryan Moore is booked for Le Mans and she looks the solid option, but it’s also worth including the blinkered Ludmilla.

Stick with Moore in the following 7f handicap (7.30) and trust Harry Magnus to do the job, while in the mile handicap (8.00) it’s worth putting in the consistent Umberto.

Intergalacticat has a good chance in the 1m3f handicap (8.30) and goes in alongside Richard P Smith. That leaves only the 1m4f handicap (9.00) as the last leg and Hill Station is an interesting runner for Richard Newland. He is included along with Club Manager.

Kempton Placepot perm

6.30

1 Ahlain

9 Poutchek

7.00

1 Le Mans

9 Ludmilla

7.30

6 Harry Magnus

8.00

11 Umberto

8.30

2 Richard P Smith

8 Intergalacticat

9.00

3 Hill Station

6 Club Manager

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.