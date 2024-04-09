Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee for the Placepot moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 5f novice (5.30) is tricky. Take a chance and bank on Theatrically , provided eight run.

The mile novice (6.00) comes up next and it’s worth putting a couple into the perm. Goodwood Odyssey has strong form and goes in alongside the newcomer American Riddle .

Next comes the mile handicap (6.30) and this is a good opportunity for another banker. Elladonna won well over course and distance last time and has plenty more to offer.

Von Baer is an opposable favourite in the 7f handicap (7.00) and the two who catch my eye are Berkshire Nugget and Jackson Street . Only two places will be available, so put both in.

The following 1m3f handicap (7.30) is another race where just two places are on offer, so it’s worth putting in True Wisdom with favourite Going The Distance , who is an obvious choice.

Zoran is one of my stronger fancies on the night in the 2m handicap (8.00), but his inconsistency doesn’t make him a perfect Placepot horse. Put Moel Arthur in as well.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

7 Theatrically

6.00

4 Goodwood Odyssey

5 American Riddle

6.30

11 Elladonna

7.00

3 Jackson Street

4 Berkshire Nugget

7.30

1 Going The Distance

2 True Wisdom

8.00

2 Zoran

3 Moel Arthur

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.