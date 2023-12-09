Huntingdon Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The 2021 TrustATrader Peterborough Chase winner (1.55) First Flow ran a cracker at Ascot on his comeback and looks the one to beat with the ground very much in his favour. He's a far more convincing jumper of fences than his main form threat Janidil.
Junkanoo made an excellent debut over hurdles and he should have no trouble hitting the frame in the second division of the novice hurdle (12.55), while Karaktere D'Enfer is the standout on form in the juvenile hurdle (1.25).
The other three races are more complicated and the opening handicap hurdle (11.55) might be the hardest leg to get through. Burrows Hall is a solid operator at this level, though, and Kiss My Face has been in good form on the Flat this season. He would be well treated if converting that form to hurdles.
There is not much form to go on in the first division of the novice hurdle (12.25), so it wouldn't be the greatest surprise if the decent Flat horse Balhambar was able to make a winning hurdles debut under Harry Cobden. He obviously comes with some risks, so it is safer to include Royal Thunder, who shaped well at Uttoxeter and looked to have something left to give when unseating his rider four out at Ascot afterwards.
The final leg is a competitive handicap hurdle (2.25) and a case can be made for many. Matchless has yet to run a bad race over hurdles and should go well again, while Javert Allen is unexposed and comes from a stable in good form.
Huntingdon Placepot perm
11.55
9 Burrows Hall
10 Kiss My Face
12.25
1 Balhambar
7 Royal Thunder
12.55
3 Junkanoo
1.25
3 Karaktere D'Enfer
1.55
6 First Flow
2.25
5 Matchless
7 Javert Allen
2x2x1x1x1x2 = 8 lines
