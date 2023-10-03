Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three picks at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Allgreektome

Zac Purton can surge to the top of the jockeys’ standings with a strong book of eight rides at Happy Valley on Wednesday, headed by the untapped Denfield in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.45).

Unusually for him, Purton has not dominated the season from flagfall, overshadowed by compatriot Hugh Bowman, but it might all change at the top soon as only one win now separates the pair and the six-times champion looks to have the better chances than his rival on this card.

Purton rides the Danny Shum-trained Denfield for the first time, replacing Karis Teetan, who was aboard when the four-year-old came home strongly for an unlucky third in a similar race over course and distance three weeks ago. On that occasion the Deep Field gelding began awkwardly and then found himself crowded for room in the run to the first turn. In the circumstances he did well to run on to finish only a length behind the winner.

Purton is almost certain to go forward despite being drawn wide (stall 9) and should give his mount every chance to live up to the promise he displayed when an easy winner in this grade in June. The biggest danger is High Percentage, who is another going the right way.

Purton is reunited with the David Hayes-trained Allgreektome in the feature, the Hong Kong Country Club Challenge Cup (2.15), a Class 3 6f handicap.

The five-year-old has the chance to put a disappointing last run behind him, when he failed in an attempt to make all.

Drawn near the inside (two) that day, Allgreektome seemed fired up right from the start and consequently over-raced in the middle stages. From a wider draw (eight), and a more challenging one, this time, Purton is likely to want to slot in if he can find a position early.

Biggest threat is the Caspar Fownes-trained Capital Delight, who won three races in Australia prior to export and will have benefited from his first local season in which he was unplaced in all three outings. Now acclimatised, he can be expected to improve.

Harry Bentley has made a bright start to the season with four wins on the board after only seven meetings, and he can add to his score when partnering the Francis Lui-trained Silver Sonic in the finale (3.50). Eighteen Palms is next best.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

2 Explosive Witness

6 Humble Star

1.45

2 June Planet

3 Durham Star

2.15

3 Allgreektome

5 Capital Delight

2.45

1 Denfield

7 High Percentage

3.15

2 Joy Coming

4 Copartner Ambition

3.50

5 Silver Sonic

9 Eighteen Palms

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is 12.15pm.

