Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday selections at Happy Valley

Chill Chibi is a like a bullet entry in the music charts, so rapidly has he found himself rocketing to Class 2 company for today’s extended mile handicap (1.10) at Happy Valley, in which he faces seven capable rivals.

The New Zealand-bred four-year-old attempts his fifth consecutive win at the city track and has already been singled out as a serious Hong Kong Derby contender by his trainer Danny Shum.

It is always exciting when a previously unraced import starts to take off as Chill Chibi has in recent weeks, although the down side is that he will be a red-hot favourite on an eight-race card that needs a couple of longshots as stimulation for those punting exotics and multiples.

Chill Chibi has been ridden with utmost confidence by apprentice Jerry Chau — he has been on for four of the gelding’s five starts — having been dropped out early before arriving with a withering run in the home straight.

Now he has progressed to Class 2, it won’t be as easy to use those exaggerated tactics, although with proven front-runner Drombeg Banner in the field, a strong pace should set the race up nicely for Chill Chibi.

Drombeg Banner, a three-time winner for Ken Condon in Ireland, has settled in well to Hong Kong ways, the evidence being a 4-9 record locally. This is his first experience of the tighter Happy Valley circuit and he looks the danger to the favourite.

Simply Maverick , who made form judges sit up when blitzing his rivals two weeks ago, attempts a repeat over course and distance in the Class 4 handicap (1.45), over the extended mile, under in-form Andrea Atzeni.

It's no surprise he has gone up 10lb in the ratings for that romp by four and three-quarter lengths and, although it will be tougher with more weight and a wider draw, he is still impossible to oppose. The consistent Red Hare King is the main threat.

James McDonald picks up the ride on Gallant Valour as Brenton Avdulla returns to Australia for Christmas but trainer Jamie Richards has high hopes the three-year-old can open his account in the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (12.10) after an encouraging last-start third.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 11.10am.

