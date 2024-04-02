Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Sha Tin

Gummy Gummy

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sing Dragon

2.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Adefill

3.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

The old adage 'horses for courses' is never more relevant than at an all-weather meeting at Sha Tin, which places the spotlight firmly on Adefill in the Class 3 1m½f handicap (3.50), the last of eight races on a difficult card.

Adefill is a dirt specialist, having won five of his 13 starts on the surface. In fact, he hasn't run on turf since his trainer Ricky Yiu sensed this was his forte.

Hugh Bowman is reunited with the gelding – he was aboard for a good second over this course and distance three starts back – taking over from Antoine Hamelin, who rode him to finish an unlucky seventh to Mr Ascendency in a Class 2 last time.

Hamelin told the stewards Adefill had settled further back than planned after receiving a bump at the start, meaning when the pace slackened mid-race he was at a serious disadvantage. Later, in the sprint for home, he had too much ground to make up. That Adefill was beaten only two and a quarter lengths underlined the merit of the run, particular in that tougher grade.

This is an easier assignment and the gelding is expected to regain the winning thread, with lightly weighted Massive Action and Turin Mascot his main dangers.

The best of Zac Purton’s six rides is another who loves the Sha Tin dirt and Gummy Gummy is clearly the one to beat in the Class 2 6f handicap (2.15).

The son of Snitzel has an exceptional record of two wins and three seconds from five starts on the surface. He has also run creditably on turf in his two latest outings – two fourths, over 7f and 6f – but he will have more of an edge on his opposition back on the all-weather track, with Purton replacing apprentice Jerry Chau.

First-season trainer Mark Newnham is steadily making his mark and can add to his tally of 17 winners when saddling Sing Dragon in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.45), in which Victory Moments also has claims.

Sing Dragon was 2-5 in Sydney, including a metro win for Chris Waller, and comfortably won his first start over this course and distance last time. He has plenty of potential and should be followed.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

1.15

10 Hinokami Kagura

11 Aca Power

1.45

2 Solid Shalaa

4 Diamond Flare

2.15

4 Bundle Of Charm

5 Gummy Gummy

2.45

2 Victory Moments

5 Sing Dragon

3.15

5 Mission Bravo

8 Fast Victory

3.50

4 Adefill

13 Massive Action

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 12.15pm.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.