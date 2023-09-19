Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Melbourne Hall

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Up And Up

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Allgreektome

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Allgreektome is the one to beat in the Class 3 6f handicap (3.15) at Happy Valley, attempting to leave behind a bizarre incident that prevented him running over course and distance a week ago.

The five-year-old was ruled out by the vets after being kicked by his lead pony on the way to post, but trainer David Hayes says no damage was done and he expects a forward showing from the gelding, who starts his second season with a 1-9 record.

Zac Purton, who was aboard Allgreektome seven days ago, this time switches to Solid Impact, the six year-old he partnered to a solitary win in February, which has left the way clear for Luke Ferraris to take over.

Despite it being a similar race, this may prove an easier assignment to last week as Allgreektome has drawn better in gate two, which should enable him to enjoy the run of the race. The consistent Majestic Knight and Keep You Warm, who runs for new trainer Mark Newnham, are the dangers.

Up And Up , an import who is expected to enjoy a good second season, gets an early chance to make his mark in the Class 3 handicap (2.45), over 1m½f. Purton has ridden the gelding once previously but Karis Teetan picks up the ride, down in the weights on 8st 8lb.

Up And Up won three races in Britain during his time with Owen Burrows and latterly Sir Michael Stoute and with three local starts on the board, the son of Invincible Spirit is ready to step up. The Hayes-trained Star Contact is his biggest threat.

Hugh Bowman has made a bright start to the season and tops the jockeys’ list with six wins after two meetings, and the well-placed Melbourne Hall can add to that tally by taking the Class 4 6f handicap (2.15).

David Hall will have Melbourne Hall primed and ready to capitalise on his attractive inside draw (gate one). The seven-year-old, twice a course-and-distance winner last season, runs off a mark only 5lb higher than when notching the second of those wins in March.

Caspar Fownes had Galvanic ready to score on the first outing for his stable in June (having been transferred from Jamie Richards) but the gelding was comfortably held. He is well worth another chance and looks the main danger.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

1 Owners’ Praise

2 Flying Silver

1.45

2 Diamond Soars

9 Tronic Mighty

2.15

3 Galvanic

7 Melbourne Hall

2.45

7 Star Contact

9 Up And Up

3.15

3 Majestic Knight

7 Allgreektome

3.50

6 Rise Brethren

7 Galaxy Witness

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Happy Valley pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes.

Happy Valley Wednesday card

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.