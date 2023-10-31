Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Turin Warrior

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

High Percentage

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Denfield

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Trainer Danny Shum, still buoyant after his triumph with Romantic Warrior in Melbourne, can strike again at a more modest level with the progressive Denfield in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.50) at Happy Valley.

Shum is level with his contemporary Francis Lui at the top of the trainers’ championship on 13 wins, operating at a 17.5 per cent strike rate, and Denfield can maintain this respectable rate despite a class promotion for his last-start success.

The four-year-old son of Deep Field was a deserved winner over course and distance after a luckless third previously when badly crowded at the start. He has plenty of ability and, provided he has luck in running from stall eight, he will be hard to beat.

Zac Purton has preferred Gallant Waking this time despite the gelding creeping up the handicap. He has not won in the last 12 months, yet is weighted up to his best after several minor places.

Purton is again the jockey to follow, with his usual collection of quality mounts, headed by the Benno Yung-trained High Percentage , who is due to break his duck in the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (1.10).

High Percentage came storming home for third on his most recent outing, overcoming a chequered passage at the first run to be beaten two necks. The only negative this time is that he has been drawn on the extreme outside, so he will need the rub of the green, but he is worth following.

Caspar Fownes has Kokushi Musou primed for a good showing but the challenge of shouldering top weight is considerable, although he should be able to use his inside draw (1) to advantage.

Purton also has solid claims on the in-form Turin Warrior in the Class 4 handicap (12.40) over the extended mile. Again a useful inside draw (4) will give him an edge and offer him the chance to improve on his 0-22 record locally.

In Australia, before export, he was placed to advantage by trainer Archie Alexander to win in the country and be placed at Sandown in the city. The Fownes-trained Proud Dragon is his main opposition.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

1 Act Of Faith

6 Mayhem

12.40

8 Turin Warrior

9 Proud Dragon

1.10

1 Kokushi Musou

5 High Percentage

1.40

1 Solid Shalaa

4 Young Life Forever

2.15

4 Ivy League

11 Chill Chibi

2.50

1 Gallant Waking

10 Denfield

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines



Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40pm.

​

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.