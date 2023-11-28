Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley
Kyrus Unicorn
12.10 Happy Valley
2pts win
Talents Supremo
1.10 Happy Valley
2pts win
Chill Chibi
2.15 Happy Valley
2pts win
Rookie trainer Cody Mo can strike up a successful association with visiting jockey James McDonald through his improving sprinter Talents Supremo in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.10) on a tricky card at Happy Valley.
McDonald, who is on a short-term contract, rode a double on his first day back at Sha Tin on Sunday, most probably a forerunner of what is to come with the big international racedays fast approaching.
Mo, a former assistant trainer to Tony Cruz, has started well in his first season, sending out four winners from 41 runners, and he has already struck with Talents Supremo, a horse he picked up from Richard Gibson, who handed in his licence in July.
The four-year-old import has gone up 5lb for his narrow win over course and distance last time, but even with that increase, he still looks well handicapped.
He was 2-5 in Britain with arguably his best run being a second to Flaming Rib in a Listed Doncaster juvenile two years ago.
Drawn on the inside (1), he should be handy to the pace throughout, with the John Size-trained Act Of Faith alongside him (in stall 2) the main danger.
Mo and McDonald can also successfully combine in the 6f Class 4 St Andrew’s Challenge Quaich (1.45) with the in-form Happy Fat Cat.
Danny Shum, buoyed by his Cox Plate triumph in Melbourne, has put up the lighty raced Chill Chibi as a likely Hong Kong Derby contender ahead of only his fifth start in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (2.15).
The four-year-old son of the High Chaparral stallion Wrote is 3-4 so far and has rapidly made his way to the top of the Class 3 grade. And if he can complete a hat-trick here, Shum’s Derby prediction will seem well founded.
That he has been a galloping companion of stablemate Romantic Warrior vouches for the high regard in which he is held at home.
The lightly weighted Frantanck will be a menace if he gets loose in the lead and may well give the favourite a real test.
Zac Purton is riding light (8st 8lb) aboard capable stayer Kyrus Unicorn, which in itself is a vote of confidence in the David Hall-trained gelding’s chances in the Class 4 1m3f handicap (12.10), in which stablemate Management Folks is the main threat.
Happy Valley Placepot
12.10
5 Management Folks
7 Kyrus Unicorn
12.40
2 Happy Hero
7 Turtle Again
1.10
1 Act Of Faith
5 Talents Supremo
1.45
1 Happy Fat Cat
11 Regent Glory
2.15
1 Chill Chibi
10 Frantanck
2.50
1 Seasons Wit
2 Howdeepisyourlove
2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines
Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 11.10am.
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Kelso Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Hereford and Kelso on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Kelso Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Hereford and Kelso on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings