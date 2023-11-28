Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley

Kyrus Unicorn

Rookie trainer Cody Mo can strike up a successful association with visiting jockey James McDonald through his improving sprinter Talents Supremo in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.10) on a tricky card at Happy Valley.

McDonald, who is on a short-term contract, rode a double on his first day back at Sha Tin on Sunday, most probably a forerunner of what is to come with the big international racedays fast approaching.

Mo, a former assistant trainer to Tony Cruz, has started well in his first season, sending out four winners from 41 runners, and he has already struck with Talents Supremo, a horse he picked up from Richard Gibson, who handed in his licence in July.

The four-year-old import has gone up 5lb for his narrow win over course and distance last time, but even with that increase, he still looks well handicapped.

He was 2-5 in Britain with arguably his best run being a second to Flaming Rib in a Listed Doncaster juvenile two years ago.

Drawn on the inside (1), he should be handy to the pace throughout, with the John Size-trained Act Of Faith alongside him (in stall 2) the main danger.

Mo and McDonald can also successfully combine in the 6f Class 4 St Andrew’s Challenge Quaich (1.45) with the in-form Happy Fat Cat.

Danny Shum, buoyed by his Cox Plate triumph in Melbourne, has put up the lighty raced Chill Chibi as a likely Hong Kong Derby contender ahead of only his fifth start in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (2.15).

The four-year-old son of the High Chaparral stallion Wrote is 3-4 so far and has rapidly made his way to the top of the Class 3 grade. And if he can complete a hat-trick here, Shum’s Derby prediction will seem well founded.

That he has been a galloping companion of stablemate Romantic Warrior vouches for the high regard in which he is held at home.

The lightly weighted Frantanck will be a menace if he gets loose in the lead and may well give the favourite a real test.

Zac Purton is riding light (8st 8lb) aboard capable stayer Kyrus Unicorn , which in itself is a vote of confidence in the David Hall-trained gelding’s chances in the Class 4 1m3f handicap (12.10), in which stablemate Management Folks is the main threat.

