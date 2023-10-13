Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

California Spangle

Hugh Bowman has been thrust into the hot seat on California Spangle , who he partners for the first time in a fascinating running of the feature Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy (9.05) on Sunday.

Tony Cruz called on Zac Purton to make an early call on whether he would ride California Spangle, who he had partnered in 14 of his 18 starts, and when the six-time champion would not commit, the trainer engaged Bowman.

California Spangle won this race last year, making all from stall 12 after a lightning start for Purton. It will be interesting to see if Bowman attempts similar tactics from stall ten.

When successful last season, California Spangle already had a run (and a win) under his belt, but has been kept fresh this year, with his main target being the Hong Kong Mile on December 10. He comes into this with two satisfactory barrier trials behind him.

While he has class on his side, California Spangle has to give away 12lb to his two biggest rivals, Beauty Eternal and Money Catcher, with several other classy types using this as an early stepping stone to important races over longer trips.

As expected, Purton has plumped for Beauty Eternal. From an attractive draw in stall three, he should enjoy the run of the race. However, his trainer John Size has made a typically slow start to the season, sending out 35 runners without a winner.

Beauty Eternal was officially the biggest improver in the first-season ranks last term, winning seven of his ten starts and going up 65lb in the ratings. He also finished third in the Derby, giving the impression he didn’t see out the 1m2f trip.

It is worth noting that both he and California Spangle are sons of Starspangledbanner, as too is the promising Nordic Dragon , who attempts to regain the winning thread in the closing Class 2 6f handicap (10.50). Beaten by a wide draw last time, he has the benefit of stall three, which will make a big difference.

Purton rides in nine of the ten races, with his best chance being the talented Taj Dragon in the Class 3 7f handicap (10.15). The four-year-old, who was a three-time winner in Britain for Karl Burke, should enjoy a comfortable run on the pace before pouncing in the straight.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 6am.

