Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Beauty Waves

8.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Golden Samurai

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hameron

10.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Lucky Sweynesse can get his revenge on rival sprinter Victor The Winner in the Group 2 Premier Bowl (9.10), a six-runner feature race that could develop into another tactical battle at Sha Tin.

On the opening day of the season when they last met, Victor The Winner went straight to the front and dictated throughout, while Lucky Sweynesse bided his time several lengths behind and when the pressure was applied was outsprinted and beaten comfortably.

Zac Purton, when questioned over his ride by the stewards, said trainer Manfred Man had instructed him to ride the gelding conservatively because he was carrying top weight of 9st 9lb on yielding ground, and also that his training program had been interrupted prior to the race.

It should be a different story this time, and while Lucky Sweynesse meets his rival only marginally better off at the weights − 3lb for two and a half lengths − the rematch will be on faster ground, which he prefers. With Lucky Sweynesse drawn on the inside of Victor The Winner this time, he can make it tougher for him from the start, provided that he breaks well himself.

Lucky Sweynesse’s career record stands at an impressive 13-18. Purton has picked up the ride on the Francis Lui-trained Golden Samurai in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.40) owing to the recent suspension of the gelding’s regular rider Vincent Ho, who had the ban reduced by two days on appeal.

Golden Samurai is owned and trained by the same connections as Golden Sixty, and while not in the same elite class as his illustrious namesake, Golden Samurai still has plenty of potential being 2-5 and a course-and-distance winner to boot. Massive Action is his danger.

The Lui-trained stablemate Hameron is going to really appreciate the 1m1f distance of the Class 2 handicap (10.15), a very competitive heat on paper, with the capable Sword Point heading the weights and several other decent types who will like the trip.

One other point to note on this challenging card is the booking of Purton for the Douglas Whyte-trained newcomer Beauty Waves in the Class 3 5f handicap (8.00). The import was a Dundalk winner from two starts in Ireland, but more interestingly, he has been starring in his barrier trials with Purton in the saddle. A big run is also expected from Invincible Sage.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

4 Invincible Sage

9 Beauty Waves

8.40

2 Beato

7 Northern Beast

9.10

1 Lucky Sweynesse

3 Victor The Winner

9.40

9 Massive Action

11 Golden Samurai

10.15

1 Sword Point

13 Hameron

10.50

7 Find My Love

9 Alacrity

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 6am.

Sha Tin card

