Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin

Kurpany

7.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Perfect Team

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Meepmeep

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Young apprentice Ellis Wong can make the most of two valuable opportunities given by his boss Caspar Fownes on a ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday as Hong Kong goes into preparatory mode before its big international week.

Six of the races are on dirt to save the turf track for the HKIR next Sunday, and Wong is tipped to win two of them, aboard Kurpany in the 6f Peninsula Golden Jubilee Challenge Cup (7.35) and Perfect Team in the handicap (8.05) over the extended mile.

Wong is great value for his 10lb claim, particularly as Fownes and several others are starting to use him more frequently. He has ridden six winners in Hong Kong but previously enjoyed 88 winners when apprenticed in South Australia, so is more experienced than most with his allowance.

It is worth noting he has won on Kurpany and Perfect Team this season, which is a positive. He partnered Kurpany to a shock victory down the straight 5f course on turf, but the six-year-old has good form on dirt, having won on the surface in January last year.

Although starting from the outside in stall ten, Kurpany has the speed to overcome the draw and, interestingly, has been fitted for the first time with a pacifier, which is mesh headgear offering protection from kickback and often has a calming effect.

Andrea Atzeni will ride the main danger in this Class 2 sprint handicap in Chancheng Prince, who has an excellent record on dirt, although ideally over a slightly longer distance.

Wong’s other major chance Perfect Team won over course and distance for the apprentice in October but has since been well beaten over 1m1f on turf. He went up a reasonable 6lb in the handicap for his win on the dirt, which he clearly prefers. With Wong's 10lb claim, he will be hard to beat.

The Benno Yung-trained Fiery Diamond must have claims following two placings on his last two outings. Last season he chalked up a hat-trick sending his rating sky high to around his current mark.

Zac Purton and John Size can combine for a win with the interesting prospect Meepmeep in the 7f handicap (9.10). The four-year-old was well backed but just beaten on his debut over 6f. He can go in this time.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

2 Greenwich

6 Fast Buck

7.35

1 Kurpany

3 Chancheng Prince

8.05

2 Fiery Diamond

3 Perfect Team

8.35

2 Pleasant Endeavor

9 Northern Beaches

9.10

2 Holy Lake

6 Meepmeep

9.45

5 Massive Action

11 Pins Prince

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 5am.

