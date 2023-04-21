Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Gummy Gummy

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Galvanic

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Straight Arron

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Promising import Straight Arron can continue living up to his tall reputation by landing the finale, the Class 2 1m1f handicap (10.45), on an interesting ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The four-year-old was bought by owner Karen Lo to win the Hong Kong Derby and although failing to do that, his fifth – beaten two lengths – was creditable in the circumstances considering the amount of ground he made up in the home straight.

Trainer Caspar Fownes has wasted no time in bumping him up to Class 2 — his handicap rating was revised after the Derby — and with his light weight, he will take all the beating this time.

If there is rain, Straight Arron should not be inconvenienced by any deterioration in the ground as he won a Group 3 last year on one of the heaviest tracks ever seen at Randwick in Sydney. Vincent Ho takes over from Blake Shinn on a horse destined for Class 1.

He comes up against Sword Point (sixth), Sweet Encounter (seventh), and Beautyverse (12th), who he beat home in the Derby, though Sword Point is a likely improver as he was caught out more than most by a tactical, stop-start running of the Classic.

First-season trainer Jamie Richards saddles the Chilean import Alacrity, a winner from a wide draw on his last start, who is expected to run well again. He is reunited with Karis Teetan after Zac Purton deserted him for the John Size-trained Sweet Encounter, who should appreciate the drop back in trip.

Richards earlier saddles Galvanic, a three-year-old maiden, who has been placed in three of his four starts. The gelding gets his chance to break through in the Class 4 7f handicap (9.05), with Zac Purton aboard for the first time.

Purton also has a couple of other interesting prospects in Gummy Gummy for trainer Benno Yung in the Kowloon Cricket Club Centenary Cup (8.35), a Class 3 6f handicap, as well as the lightly-raced Noble Win, sent out by John Size, in another Class 3 6f sprint (9.35).

Noble Win is an ex-New Zealander, who won one of his two starts there. The gelding has trialled three times since making a lacklustre local debut two months ago and has clearly shown progress in the champion jockey’s eyes.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

3 Lucky Banner

9 I Give

8.35

3 Toronado Phantom

9 Gummy Gummy

9.05

5 Lost Child

7 Galvanic

9.35

2 Brave Dreams

9 Noble Win

10.10

4 Solid Impact

5 Beauty Inspire

10.45

7 Sword Point

12 Straight Arron

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

