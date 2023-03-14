Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Let's Do It

Zac Purton linking up with first-season trainer Jamie Richards is the signal for punters to bet with confidence and they should take note when the lightly raced contests the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (2.15) at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Purton has ridden 50 per cent of the New Zealander's 18 winners, a clear indication that when the five-times champion rides for the stable, it is worth following the lead. In Pachisi's case, it is a first-time booking, which makes it of special interest.

The three-year-old son of Per Incanto was placed third and second on his two outings so far, running on particularly well at the end over 5f, suggesting the step up in trip is just what he needs. He gets that against opposition he should handle, even from stall eight. Consistent Wood On Fire looks next best.

Purton has his usual strong book of rides and it will be a shock if he doesn't go home a multiple winner on the nine-race card. Another of his choice mounts is the David Hall-trained in the Class 4 handicap (12.15) over the extended mile.

The six-year-old is still a local maiden after 21 starts in Hong Kong, though he did break through in decent handicap class in Melbourne previously, which hints that he is on an attractive mark provided he can recapture some of his old sparkle. Significantly, Purton has been placed on each of his three rides on the gelding, which is encouraging in what appears a tricky race.

Also of interest is the Pierre Ng-trained Gang Of Brothers, who has been showing promise in his recent runs and he should benefit from the booking of Alexis Badel.

John Size's reputation for nurturing and developing young horses is well deserved and a recent example of his work is the improving and he will again be hard to beat when he contests the Class 3 6f handicap (1.45).

Every one of the three-year-old's six runs have been over course and distance and only once did he fail to finish in the first three, which occurred when Ryan Moore found himself hampered and blocked for a run several times in a race in December.

That luckless run seemed to propel Howdeepisyourlove on to better things — he has won twice since — and he is going to be hard to run down from stall two. Cobhfield, who has run well at the city track, should be included for value in multiples.

Happy Valley Placepot

12.15

2 Let's Do It

8 Gang Of Brothers

12.45

7 G One Excellent

10 Diamond Soars

1.15

1 Holy Power

9 Iron Will

1.45

2 Howdeepisyourlove

4 Cobhfield

2.15

5 Pachisi

10 Wood On Fire

2.50

4 Secret Vision

11 Storm Legend

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.45am.

