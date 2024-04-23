Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Can’t Go Wong

2.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Glory Cloud

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Noble Pursuit

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

The in-form Caspar Fownes can build on his reputation as ‘King of the Valley’ when saddling a trio of winning chances in the final three races on a challenging card at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Fownes notched up a treble at Sha Tin at the weekend to take him into sixth place in the championship with 40 wins, proof that his stable is in cracking form leading into Champions Day on Sunday.

His best prospect here is Glory Cloud , the mount of Hugh Bowman, in the first division of the Class 4 6f handicap (2.45). The son of Charm Spirit is 0-4 but showed heaps of promise in two of those outings.

The most recent glimpse came on his last start, when the four-year-old made up many lengths to take third after being dropped to the rear early by Bowman from his wide draw (12 of 12) in a similar race over course and distance.

He has drawn marginally better this time (stall nine) and while Our Lucky Glory could be a threat, he has arguably more to fear from the John Size-trained debutant Sight Supreme, who Zac Purton has latched on to, which is always a positive.

Fownes also runs Lucky Quality in the second division (3.15), while another excellent chance for him, Noble Pursuit , is really going to appreciate the return to 1m1f in the finale (3.50), with Andrea Atzeni booked to ride both.

Noble Pursuit was fourth over a mile at Happy Valley last time when his rider Vincent Ho took on such a wide course, costing him many lengths and any chance of a place.

That the Savabeel four-year-old was able to finish less then a length from the winner Ivy League, with smart Simply Maverick in second, underlines just how well placed he is on his present mark of 71.

Back to a trip to which he is better suited, Noble Pursuit will be hard to beat, especially with Atzeni aboard for the first time. The principal danger is Eighteen Palms, who has only his second attempt at the distance but is in solid form.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

4 Grand Nova

5 Sergeant Pepper

1.40

1 Whizz Kid

4 Seasons Wit

2.10

2 Snowalot

10 Can’t Go Wong

2.45

6 Sight Supreme

7 Glory Cloud

3.15

4 High Percentage

9 Lucky Quality

3.50

3 Noble Pursuit

4 Eighteen Palms

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

Happy Valley card

