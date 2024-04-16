Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Wings Of War

Brenton Avdulla renews his association with the Mark Newnham-trained Show Respect , who is poised to win the Class 3 1m½f handicap (3.50) that rounds off a nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Avdulla takes over from Harry Bentley, who has committed to Zoom Boom, sent out by Show Respect's former trainer Douglas Whyte, in a fairly typical example of the jockey merry-go-round that often features in Hong Kong.

Show Respect landed in his new home having finished second in Newmarket’s Group 2 July Stakes (behind Persian Force) for Brian Meehan two years ago, which meant he came in on a relatively high mark. It could be argued Whyte did the hard part, seeing that rating cut by 14 points.

The British import is 2-6 for Newnham and that record might have been more impressive had he not been held up badly in the home straight last time, with Bentley forced to stop riding and sit and suffer.

Avdulla rode Show Respect twice for Whyte over 6f last season — he finished sixth and seventh, around three lengths from the respective winners — and this is a good opportunity for a successful re-association.

It is significant that Newnham has backed up Show Respect seven days after his luckless latest outing. Drawn five, he should enjoy the run of the race this time.

The danger is Hugh Bowman’s mount Quantum Patch, who is highly regarded by trainer Pierre Ng and is also drawn well in stall two, while the Jamie Richards-trained Giddy Up will attract plenty of support with Zac Purton aboard.

Purton is aboard his usual collection of favourites, with the John Size-trained Country Dancer in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.10) arguably the best of them. Although a maiden after seven starts, the three-year-old was drawn badly in his last three starts and will appreciate stall five this time.

Bentley and Whyte can finally get a breakthrough win out of Wings Of War in the Class 3 6f handicap (1.40). Winner of the 2021 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury for Clive Cox, he is capable of winning in this grade and this should be the day.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am.

