Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley

Hugh Bowman continues his gentle reintroduction to the saddle after injury when partnering the French import Viva Chaleur in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.15), the most interesting of his six rides on an eight-race card at Happy Valley.

The Caspar Fownes-trained Viva Chaleur is 0-9 in Hong Kong, and before that had a 1-4 record when trained in France by Andre Fabre for the Coolmore partnership. He raced then under the name Trident.

But it was two second-placed efforts for Fabre that made him an import of great interest – he was runner-up to Perfect Power in Deauville’s Prix Morny and filled the same spot behind Modern Games in the Somerville Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Finishing in the slipstream of two such talented Group 1 winners gives a hint of his potential if Fownes can get the gelding back on song and performing near that level again, and there were signs recently that he can.

On his last start, Viva Chaleur battled on well for third, beaten a length and a quarter, in a 6f sprint handicap on dirt, with James McDonald substituting for Bowman. Not earth-shattering but encouraging just the same and something to build on.

From a wide gate (ten), he is likely to settle in the second half of the field and come late with a strong finish for Bowman, who had a third from three rides on his first day back on Sunday. Bon’s A Pearla, who had Classic form in Australia previously, could be the danger, particularly with the first-time booking of Andrea Atzeni.

South African form is not translating so well in Hong Kong these days, with Kilindini , the selection in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.10), being living proof. The seven-year-old won the 2019 Group 1 Cape Guineas at Kenilworth, yet he is 0-21 locally and has dropped two grades and 26lb in the ratings since arriving.

However, a spark of hope ignited last time when he finished fourth, beaten just over one length over course and distance for Mickael Barzalona, racing prominently most of the way, and McDonald takes over. See U Again looks next best, ahead of Lyrical Motion.

In the night cap, a Class 3 handicap (2.50) over an extended mile, the Pierre Ng-trained Quantum Patch can gain his revenge on Silver Sonic, who he meets 5lb better for the length and a half that separated them when they filled the first two places in a heat of the International Jockeys' Championship. Jerry Chau’s 2lb claim will also help.

The first race at Happy Valley is at 11.10am.

