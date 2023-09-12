Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three picks at Happy Valley on Wednesday afternoon

Pachisi

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Explosive Witness

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

One For All

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win



Australian trainer Mark Newnham can hit the target with his first runner in Hong Kong as the progressive One For All runs in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (3.50) at Happy Valley.

Formerly based in Sydney, Newnham worked for Australian legends Bart Cummings and Gai Waterhouse, before taking out his own licence seven years ago and sending out 400 winners from a relatively small string.

He earned a reputation for astutely placing his horses, and he has the chance to make an immediate impression with an improving five-year-old, who he inherited following Richard Gibson’s retirement in July.

Gibson saddled the No Nay Never gelding to win three of his 13 starts — all over course and distance — but there still appears improvement to come, which is just as well as he takes a step up in grade. Still, his light weight of 8st 5lb makes him an attractive bet from stall four.

Zac Purton is aboard the chief danger, the David Hayes-trained Allgreektome, who showed promise with one win and four seconds in his first season. Packing Bole, sent off favourite in both his runs to date, will be short again and also has place claims.

Purton has a full book of eight rides, the best arguably the Jamie Richards-trained Pachisi in the Class 4 5f handicap sprint (2.45), in which he must overcome a wide draw of 11 in the 12-runner field.

Although Pachisi is 0-4, he has only once finished out of the first four and his best run came when second over course and distance in February from stall 12. Admittedly, he settled at the rear early, but Purton is likely to be a tad more aggressive this time as there are several good chances, including Gorgeous Vitality.

Hugh Bowman landed a double on the opening day of the season and looks set to stay in the winning groove with Explosive Witness in the Class 3 5f sprint handicap (3.15), though he can expect strong opposition from the Purton-ridden Heroic Master.

Explosive Witness has not been in the winner’s stall since landing a Group 3 handicap at Sha Tin in January 2021, but he has subsequently dropped down 13lb in the ratings and is now on an attractive mark of 79. With Bowman aboard for the first time, he will go close.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

1 Denfield

4 Golden Luck

1.40

3 Happy Soul

6 Travel Golf

2.15

4 Splendid Living

9 Eighteen Palms

2.45

2 Gorgeous Vitality

6 Pachisi

3.15

3 Explosive Witness

6 Heroic Master

3.50

7 Allgreektome

10 One For All

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 12.10pm.

Happy Valley Wednesday card

Read these next:

Our red-hot Wednesday tipster returns after advising 15-2 and 9-2 winners in his last Racing League column

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.