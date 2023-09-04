Goodwood Placepot tips: Keith Melrose has a 24-line perm for the guaranteed £50,000 pool

By far the biggest field in Goodwood's Placepot is the opening 1m3f handicap (1.35). Last year's winner Dundory, hat-trick seeker Lhebayeb and Meleri can steer us through that tricky leg.

A nine-runner maiden with loads of well-connected sorts follows (2.10). It is hardly a doddle either, but at least Caviar Heights has the sort of form in the book that would make it hard to get him out of the first three if he backs it up.

The following nursery (2.45) is trickier still, and we will need two in that. The good news is that overnight favourite Pink Satin can be left out in favour of Je Ne Sais Quoi and Say Hello.

Novel Legend and Aggagio can take us through the feature staying handicap (3.20), then Four Adaay and Glamorous Breeze (3.55) can take us into the final leg. That is an eight-runner novice (4.30), in which the extremely well-bred King Lear can bring it home.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.35

1 Dundory

8 Meleri

14 Lhebayeb

2.10

2 Caviar Heights

2.45

1 Say Hello

5 Je Ne Sais Quoi

3.20

2 Novel Legend

7 Aggagio

3.55

1 Glamorous Breeze

6 Four Adaay

4.30

2 King Lear

3x1x2x2x2x1 = 24 lines

