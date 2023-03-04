Ffos Las Placepot picks: Tom Segal has three bankers in his perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pot

There are lots of runners on the Ffos Las card but some of the races don't look very competitive and there could be plenty of dead wood.

The opening maiden hurdle (2.10) is a case in point as only a few have shown any worthwhile form and it could be worth relying on , who shaped well on his rules debut at Cheltenham and for whom Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking.

Cobden has one other ride on the card as he retains his partnership with in the DragonBet Backing Welsh Sport Novices' Handicap Chase (3.20). Kingcormac won with any amount in hand at Hereford last time and there should be plenty more to come form him. He can be relied on too.

The final banker is in the DragonBet The Bookmaker Of Wales Novices' Handicap Hurdle (2.45). This is a weak race and Maid Of The Night should have plenty more to offer now she steps up to 3m.

The last three races of the Placepot are more tricky and require at least a couple of selections. Having said that, there is a chance the unexposed could be a class above his opposition in the 3m handicap chase (3.55). He couldn't have been more impressive on his debut for Harry Derham at Wincanton last time and will be hard to keep out of the frame, despite an 11lb rise in the weights.

However, this is a stronger race than the Wincanton one, so I would be inclined to stick in any perm as well because his Uttoxeter form was given a boost when the horse who beat him hacked up at Chepstow last weekend.

is unexposed and showed improved form last time, so I expect him to go well in the DragonBet Online And On-Course Handicap Hurdle (4.30), especially as the step up to 2m4f will suit. is another who will appreciate the stiffer test of stamina, so he goes in too.

There isn't a lot of worthwhile form on offer in the DragonBet Best Prices On Welsh Sport Mares' Handicap Hurdle (5.05) and it's not a strong race by any means. and the unexposed are two who should run well, though.

Ffos Las Placepot perm

2.10

3 G A Henty

2.45

9 Maid Of The Night

3.20

6 Kingcormac

3.55

1 Beyond Redemption

7 Get Prepared

4.30

3 Moorland Rambler

4 The Scorpion King

5.05

5 Drash On Ruby

13 Walk In The Storm

1x1x1x2x2x2=8 lines

