Exeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

David Pipe has his horses in good form and he saddles a very interesting French recruit in the opening juvenile hurdle (12.20). Johannes was impressive when winning his sole start and he won't have to be any great shakes to go close in this.

Getaway Theatre stayed on strongly to win at Stratford on her hurdles debut and will enjoy the extra furlong and stiff finish in the mares' novice hurdle (12.55), while the other banker is the Venetia Williams-trained Enjoy Your Life in the Gerald George Lacey Memorial Handicap Chase (3.10). The latter bumped into an improver at Wincanton last time, but he beat the rest easily and should improve back at 3m.

The other three handicaps are more complicated and a couple are required for Placepot purposes. The novice handicap chase (1.30) might be the best race on the card and Kilbeg King was impressive at Punchestown last season, while he wasn't disgraced on his chase debut at Warwick behind the classy Iroko. However, he doesn't have an easy task at the weights and it might be worth including another young Williams-trained chaser in Hermes Du Gouet .

The Plymouth Handicap Hurdle (2.05) is competitive and everything can be given a chance. Marginal preference is for Mot A Mot , who goes well fresh, and Astronomic View , who likes the track and will come on for his recent run here earlier in the month.

As for the other handicap hurdle (2.38), it might be safest to stick with the two recent winners, Ito Ditto and Asian Spice . Both didn't win great races, but this isn't a strong contest either and none of the others have a convincing profile.

Exeter Placepot perm

12.20

5 Johannes

12.55

1 Getaway Theatre

1.30

1 Kilbeg King

8 Hermes Du Gouet

2.05

3 Mot A Mot

6 Astronomic View

2.38

6 Ito Ditto

12 Asian Spice

3.10

8 Enjoy Your Life

1x1x2x2x2x1=8 lines

