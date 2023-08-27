Epsom Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his thoughts for an ultra-competitive card

Get Jiggy With It, placed over the same trip at Goodwood and Newmarket, has the form to make short work of her rivals in leg one (2.30) of the Epsom Placepot, guaranteed for £50,000.
Chartwell House, an improving three-year-old who has winning course-and-distance form, merits inclusion in leg two (3.05) alongside topweight Wild Lion.
Captain Haddock, winner of the Amateurs’ Derby two years ago in runaway style, has dropped to a most attractive mark after a lean spell. The Heather Main-trained six-year-old should run a massive race in leg three (3.40), and ought to finish in the frame at the very least.
Ribal and Oh So Grand, three-year-olds who look open to further improvement, rate the pick of the ten runners in leg four (4.15), while the well-treated English Spirit and course scorer Otago can justify their selection in the penultimate leg (4.50).
La Maquina, who won off a mark of 84 at Newmarket two years ago, should be fiercely competitive off 75 and appeals in the final leg (5.20).
Locally trained Secret Strength, fourth in a much stronger contest over the course and distance on Oaks day, provides solid back-up.
2.30
7 Get Jiggy With It
3.05
1 Wild Lion
2 Chartwell House
3.40
10 Captain Haddock
4.15
5 Ribal
6 Oh So Grand
4.50
3 English Spirit
9 Otago
5.20
4 La Maquina
6 Secret Strength
1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines
