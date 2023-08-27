Epsom Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his thoughts for an ultra-competitive card

Get Jiggy With It , placed over the same trip at Goodwood and Newmarket, has the form to make short work of her rivals in leg one (2.30) of the Epsom Placepot, guaranteed for £50,000.

Chartwell House , an improving three-year-old who has winning course-and-distance form, merits inclusion in leg two (3.05) alongside topweight Wild Lion .

Captain Haddock , winner of the Amateurs’ Derby two years ago in runaway style, has dropped to a most attractive mark after a lean spell. The Heather Main-trained six-year-old should run a massive race in leg three (3.40), and ought to finish in the frame at the very least.

Ribal and Oh So Grand , three-year-olds who look open to further improvement, rate the pick of the ten runners in leg four (4.15), while the well-treated English Spirit and course scorer Otago can justify their selection in the penultimate leg (4.50).

La Maquina , who won off a mark of 84 at Newmarket two years ago, should be fiercely competitive off 75 and appeals in the final leg (5.20).

Locally trained Secret Strength , fourth in a much stronger contest over the course and distance on Oaks day, provides solid back-up.

Epsom Placepot perm

2.30

7 Get Jiggy With It

3.05

1 Wild Lion

2 Chartwell House

3.40

10 Captain Haddock

4.15

5 Ribal

6 Oh So Grand

4.50

3 English Spirit

9 Otago

5.20

4 La Maquina

6 Secret Strength

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.