Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

Doncaster's Placepot card kicks off with a three-runner handicap hurdle (11.55), with all three having chances on their best form. Of the three, Fabuleux Du Clos has not been running well, but I'm not inclined to leave any of them out, so include the other two, Jaytee and Butler's Brief .

This isn't the most competitive fixture, and in the second (12.30) Ezmerellda , who will find this easier than Listed company on her hurdles debut at Newbury, ought to hit the frame. Therapist struggled to get home on her debut, so preferred for a second choice is hurdling debutant Love True , a three-time winner in France, albeit at a low level.

In the third (1.05), Onemorefortheroad took to chasing really well here two weeks ago, and a 7lb higher mark still puts him 8lb lower than he used to be over hurdles. He'll be back up to that sort of level soon enough.

The Listed mares' chase (1.40) is arguably the most competitive race on the card, and Troytown second Limerick Lace and Fantastic Lady would be my two out of the four most likely winners.

Bhaloo , almost certain to appreciate the step up in trip, is likely to be a short price in the fifth (2.15) as his 2m third at Kempton is arguably the best form anyway.

That just leaves the handicap chase (2.45) in which it is hard to oppose the novice Twinjets , who seemed to love the step up to 3m here two weeks ago.

Doncaster Placepot perm

11.55

1 Butler's Brief

2 Jaytee

3 Fabuleux Du Clos

12.30

3 Ezmerellda

5 Love True

1.05

1 Onemorefortheroad

1.40

1 Fantastic Lady

5 Limerick Lace

2.15

3 Bhaloo

2.45

2 Twinjets

3x2x1x2x1x1 = 12 lines

