Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £150,000 guaranteed pool on day one of the November meeting

It will be three against the field in a wide-open start to the Cheltenham Placepot (1.10).

Uncle Bert may well have found his latest race at Chepstow coming too soon on heavy ground following an easy win the time before, and is first choice, while Doughmore Bay is an youngster with plenty of promise and Skytastic is well handicapped if recapturing his past form for his new yard.

The main selection in the next (1.45) is Ballybreeze , but I'll add the race-fit Triple Trade , who ran a cracker when second to Dancing On My Own at the October meeting.

The third leg (2.20) is tricky. JPR One was the worst of these over hurdles, but looked a natural on his winning chase debut, while Mighty Tom was a good second in a Grade 3 on his first start over fences. They're my two as I think Petit Tonnerre wants further and Homme Public has two poor track runs to his name over hurdles.

The big Irish pair have miles more to do in the Cross Country Handicap Chase (2.55) than the odds suggest, so I'm leaving them out in the hope of a result and going with Back On The Lash , Diesel D'Allier and Latenightpass .

It's probably too much to expect to get Captain Teague out of the first three in the fifth (3.30), but I'll add Kinbara just in case.

That just leaves an 18-runner finale, in which Showman is the main pick and the progressive Caithness the second selection in a bid to get favourite Impose Toi out of the frame.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

1.10

1 Uncle Bert

2 Skytastic

3 Doughmore Bay

1.45

5 Triple Trade

11 Ballybreeze

2.20

2 JPR One

3 Mighty Tom

2.55

4 Latenightpass

6 Back On The Lash

7 Diesel D'Allier

3.30

1 Captain Teague

3 Kinbara

4.05

3 Caithness

9 Showman

3x2x2x3x2x2=144 lines

