Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

On bumper form Dysart Enos is very much the one to beat in Cheltenham's opener (12.05), but she'll need to jump a lot better than she did on her hurdles debut in this better field, so I'm taking her on for Placepot purposes.

Beat The Bat and Meatloaf have both shown bags of promise and look the pair to side with.

The next (12.40) might be more competitive than the odds suggest as favourite Grey Dawning has a big penalty to deal with.

Trelawne impressed me under a big weight on his debut at Carlisle, while I thought Crebilly may well have beaten Ginny's Destiny here last time but for slipping on landing two out, so he's the second pick.

Williethebuilder strikes me as being well handicapped in the third (1.15), so I'm going to bank on him despite it being very competitive on paper.

The following mares' handicap chase (1.50) is much harder, but you have to respect Gavin Cromwell when he comes over so La Malmason is first on the list, just ahead of Mad About Sally , who looked a major improver on her return.

Cepage and Go Steady , who was only just touched off last time, are my two in the veterans' handicap chase (2.25), so that only leaves the cross-country race (3.00).

It would be far from my favourite discipline, but you can't leave out Latenightpass following such a cracking run at the last meeting, while of the Irish contenders I thought Enjoy D'Allen was quite eyecatching on his cross-country debut at Punchestown, and he might upstage some of his better-fancied compatriots.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.05

1 Beat The Bat

3 Meatloaf

12.40

3 Trelawne

6 Crebilly

1.15

3 Williethebuilder

1.50

1 La Malmason

8 Mad About Sally

2.25

3 Cepage

9 Go Steady

3.00

5 Enjoy D'Allen

6 Latenightpass

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

