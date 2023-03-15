Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day three £1m guaranteed pot

There are a couple of tricky big-field handicaps to get through on day three so we need a banker or two for the Placepot and I reckon (1.30) and (2.50) fit the bill.

Mighty Potter has comfortably the best form and with the forecast rain against what I thought was the big danger in Banbridge, he should be hard to beat.

Shishkin is simply considerably better than his rivals in the Ryanair, and providing he has got over his Ascot exertions he ought to be winning, too.

In the Pertemps Final (2.10) is the first on my list, while it's easy to see bouncing back from his disappointing display at Leopardstown. His previous win there was impressive and he has to be player, while is a big price for a mare in cracking form.

The Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) is a tricky affair, but I couldn't leave out , who has won the race easily for the last two years, while I do like the fresh angle with . Of the two market leaders, I would prefer .

The Plate (4.10) features a warm favourite in So Scottish, but I prefer the claims of , who won so well on Trials day. He looks sure to go well again. The novice , second to Stage Star on Trials day, can be a player, as can , who has been revitalised since joining John McConnell.

The Mares' Novices' Hurdle (4.50) will be all about Luccia for some, but I have a sneaky feeling her jumping may get found out, so I'll stick in a few against her.

Hopefully will run a big race for Henry de Bromhead, while and are a couple of more obvious picks.

Cheltenham Festival day three Placepot perm

1.30

6 Mighty Potter

2.10

3 Maxxum

10 An Tailliur

13 Glimpse Of Gala

2.50

9 Shishkin

3.30

2 Blazing Khal

4 Flooring Porter

8 Klassical Dream

4.10

7 Il Ridoto

8 Datsalrightgino

13 Seddon

4.50

3 You Wear It Well

8 Foxy Girl

12 Lot Of Joy

1x3x1x3x3x3= 81 lines

