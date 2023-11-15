Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders provides his picks for the £50,000 guarantee

A tricky nursery (4.30) kicks off the Chelmsford Placepot for which the Tote are guaranteeing a £50,000 pool.

Six of the nine runners are in first-time headgear of some kind. One who isn't is Hope Joanna , who is bred to be decent on the all-weather. Aspire To Glory caught the eye from a poor trip here recently so also goes in.

Rochelle should be impossible to boot out of the frame in the 7f maiden (5.00). She was sent off favourite for a 17-runner Newmarket maiden on Cambridgeshire day and produced a fine effort in third.

I'm against the likely market leaders in the 7f novice (5.30). Once-raced pair Button Bay and Tayanna get weight from the form horses and can be recommended.

Engelbert appeals in the 7f handicap (6.00) after his unlucky-in-running second last time. In-form pair Hot Chesnut and Riot bolster the perm.

I'm hoping to see a couple of the shorties finish out of the frame in the next (6.30). Little Red Dancer , an interesting runner for Alan Brown, and Vintage Fashion , an encouraging stable debutante for Matt Crawley last time, are the suggestions.

Outreach went down by a neck at Wolverhampton last month and should go close in the final leg (7.00) off the same mark. Lightly raced mare Safe Passage is the dark horse.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

4.30

7 Aspire To Glory

8 Hope Joanna

5.00

9 Rochelle

5.30

8 Tayanna

9 Button Bay

6.00

7 Riot

10 Hot Chesnut

11 Engelbert

6.30

6 Little Red Dancer

7 Vintage Fashion

7.00

4 Outreach

7 Safe Passage

2x1x2x3x2x2 = 48 lines

