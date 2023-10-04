Chelmsford Placepot tips: Phill Anderson's picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 guarantee switches to Chelmsford on Thursday and here's a suggested 16-line permutation.

Zariela showed improved form at this seven-furlong trip last time out when only beaten half a length and she looks a solid option in receipt of weight from her main rival in the opener (4.25).

Sovereign Queen should be hard to keep out of the frame in the second division (4.55) after her narrow defeat in a novice at Leicester last time and she's the second banker.

The standard setter for the 7f fillies’ maiden (5.30) is Crowning who gets into the perm, but after disappointing when last seen and coming off a break, it’s probably worth including the consistent Full Regalia too.

After the well-treated Blue Flame shaped like a return to form was imminent last time, he has to be included in the 7f handicap (6.00) with Fayasel, who has dropped to a good mark.

Consistency can count for plenty in selling handicaps (6.30) and Lost In Time warrants respect after hitting the frame at Epsom last time. Goose Rock is another to consider having run well on his first run at this trip last time.

Hat-trick seeker Lethal Touch can’t be left out of leg six (7.00) and the consistent Midsummer Dance can provide some insurance with a handy draw.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

4.25

10 Zariela

4.55

4 Sovereign Queen

5.30

1 Crowning

2 Full Regalia

6.00

1 Blue Flame

7 Fayasel

6.30

4 Lost In Time

9 Goose Rock

7.00

8 Lethal Touch

13 Midsummer Dance

1x1x2x2x2x2 = 16 lines

