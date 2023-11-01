Chelmsford Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Zachary looks a worthy opening banker (5.00) for Placepot punters at Chelmsford. He won going away here two starts ago, but then got going too late at Newcastle, and now looks more than ready for another crack at 6f.

Bulldog Drummond has the best form in the next (5.30) but the newcomers won't need to be up to much to get involved and Blue Point filly Graceful Mary looks the pick of those.

Neapolitan has to contend with a 7lb penalty in the third (6.00) but the race doesn't appear to have much depth. He's likely to be a short price and very hard to keep out of the frame.

Touchwood will be pretty short in the next (6.30) as he's 2lb well in with the 5lb penalty he carries for his easy win at Lingfield. He's not a prolific winner but has made the first two eight times in 12 starts on the all-weather (six seconds) and is hard to oppose for Placepot purposes.

The fifth (7.00) is far more competitive but Someone's Wish is 2-2 in all-weather handicaps and will appreciate the return after not handling a bog at Yarmouth, while Bletchley Storm is better than her latest efforts and may appreciate coming back in trip.

Lilkian is another winner well treated under a penalty in the final leg (7.30) but isn't the most consistent. Preference is for Em Jay Kay , who has been in the first three 11 times in 13 starts, and Masterclass , who ran really well last time.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.00

3 Zachary

5.30

1 Bulldog Drummond

5 Graceful Mary

6.00

1 Neapolitan

6.30

1 Touchwood

7.00

3 Bletchley Storm

6 Someone's Wish

7.30

2 Em Jay Kay

6 Masterclass

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

