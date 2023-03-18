Carlisle Placepot picks: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm

The class act on the Carlisle card is and he should set himself up for a crack at a Grade 1 at Aintree in the opening handicap chase (1.50).

The ground and track probably aren't ideal, though, so it might be worth sticking in the outsider of the three , who is four from seven at the track.

The handicap chase (3.35) is pretty competitive and although Ramses De Teillee has an obvious chance, I think the track and ground are perfect for , who chased home the Coral Gold Trophy winner Le Milos two runs ago. I find it hard to see his not being in the frame and the same applies to Lucinda Russell's in the weak-looking maiden hurdle (2.25).

The final banker is , who has a tongue-tie on for the first time in the novice handicap hurdle (3.00). He stayed on well under similar conditions at Ayr last time and will appreciate the step up in trip.

The last two races look more complicated and a case can be made for plenty in the handicap chase (4.10). doesn't win often, but he is extremely consistent and looks an ideal Placepot horse.

is exactly the opposite but he is well handicapped on his old form and his last win came over course and distance, which was the only other time he's been ridden by 7lb claimer Jamie Brace.

isn't any great shakes, but if he repeats the form he showed at Newcastle, he will be hard to keep out of the frame in the handicap hurdle (4.45). He has form in testing ground, but I would throw in too, as he is well handicapped on his old form.

Carlisle Placepot perm

1.50

1 Tommy's Oscar

3 Captain Zebo

2.25

4 Monochromix

3.00

5 Eden Mill

3.35

1 Lord Du Mesnil

4.10

5 Dubai Days

8 Maypole Class

4.45

3 Crack Du Ninian

8 Serious Ego

2x1x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

